Gov. Brad Little has signed a bill adding work requirements and other restrictions to Medicaid expansion.
In his transmittal letter to Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, Little wrote he supports the part of the bill that would give people making between 100 and 138 of the poverty level the option of getting insurance through the Your Health Idaho state exchange rather than Medicaid.
"The negotiations with the federal government will be challenging, but I have confidence in my directors of the Department of Health and Welfare and the Department of Insurance and their ability to work with our federal partners and pursue the waiver required to implement this approach," he wrote.
The bill would require Medicaid expansion beneficiaries to work, volunteer or attend school or job training at least 20 hours a week, with exemptions for numerous groups such as those unable to work, people over 59 or people caring for a child under 18. Little wrote he supported this idea in principle but had numerous concerns about the way it was crafted in the bill. Also, he said, other states have lost federal lawsuits trying to impose similar requirements. He urged lawmakers to study the issue more after the session and revisit it in 2020.
"I am troubled the fiscal impact does not accurately represent the increased administrative costs associated with the work reporting activities," he wrote. "In the future, I strongly urge the Legislature to evaluate the work requirements set forth in this bill and ensure it is the most effective and efficient way to connect Idahoans to employment opportunities while providing access to healthcare."
Idaho voters approved Medicaid expansion via ballot initiative last year. Many Republican lawmakers opposed Medicaid expansion and support efforts to limit it. Democrats and Medicaid expansion advocates have been pushing for expansion without any changes. The proposed work requirements have been the most controversial change. Reaching some resolution on Medicaid expansion has been one of the last major issues facing lawmakers before they adjourn for the year.
"Kudos (Little) for signing Senate Bill 1204, the Medicaid enhancements bill into law," Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, who strongly supports work requirements, tweeted after the announcement. "This bill reflects the Idaho way, a thoughtful approach to ensuring everyone who wants healthcare has access while also encouraging participants' health and financial independence."
The House and Senate Democrats put out a statement blasting the decision, calling it "both fiscally irresponsible and inhumane."
"Instead of implementing Medicaid expansion the Idaho way, Gov. Little and the majority ignored the voters and created a fiscally irresponsible program likely to end up in court," the news release says. "This legislation is designed to restrict people’s access to Medicaid expansion while costing the state millions every year. It is inevitable that there will be a second gap population when Idahoans cannot jump the ridiculous hurdles that the majority has put up to get healthcare coverage. This same legislature refused to pass Medicaid expansion because it was 'too expensive.' Now, ironically, the legislature is willing to drain our coffers and deny Idahoans healthcare coverage."
This is a developing story. Check here, at postregister.com and at idahopress.com/eyeonboise for more updates as the day goes on.