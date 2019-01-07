Tuesday will be the second day of the legislative session, and some committees are getting right to work.
The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, which sets the state budget, plans to gavel in at 8 a.m. and to start going over Gov. Brad Little's budget proposal for 2019-2020. Little is asking for a 6.7 percent bump in general fund spending overall.
The Change in Employee Compensation Committee, which helps determine state employee pay, will meet at 2:30 p.m. Little is recommending a 3 percent pay bump for state workers next year.
The House Education, Agriculture and Environment, Energy and Technology committees plan to organizational meetings Tuesday. The House Ways and Means Committee meets at 8:30 a.m., and will vote on whether to introduce what looks to be the first bill of the new session, a proposal from House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, related to water permits. The House Health and Welfare Committee meets at 9 a.m., for its organizational meeting and to start the process of going over administrative rules. The Senate Commerce and Human Resources Committee also plans to hold its first meeting at 1:30 p.m.