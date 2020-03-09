Former House Rep. Dustin Manwaring has announced he is running for his old seat again.
Manwaring, R-Pocatello, represented the city from 2016 to 2018 but was unseated that year by now-incumbent Democratic Rep. Chris Abernathy. The district's two other lawmakers are also Democrats.
Manwaring's statement is below:
Former State Representative Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello, is running for reelection to the District 29 House seat he held from 2016 to 2018.
Manwaring says he has spent a lot of time preparing himself to return to Boise and will get straight to work representing the good people of Pocatello. In combination with his prior legislative service and experience, Manwaring has continued to run a business and estate planning law practice for nearly a decade in Southeast Idaho.
He says he knows he is best prepared to represent Pocatello in our state legislature and is humbled by the opportunity of having the voters decide on his reelection. “I am a good fit for Pocatello because we have a myriad of perspectives here and diverse opinions are healthy for our city and our state. I run toward compromise and equitable solutions, embrace civil discourse and avoid being a cog in the wheel of good governance while standing firm on issues important to constituents.”
Manwaring currently serves as the Vice President of the Lillian Vallely School Board, a private 501(c)(3) serving Native American children on the Blackfoot side of the Fort Hall Indian Reservation, and is the subcommittee chair of the Pocatello Chamber of Commerce Legislative Council.
In 2018, Manwaring was named an Emerging Leader and one of 50 of the best and brightest state legislators from across the nation by the State Legislative Leaders Foundation. Manwaring was also presented a Twenty Under 40 award by the Idaho State Business Journal. He was the 2017 Young Republican Elected Official of the Year.
If reelected to the seat he previously held, Manwaring says he plans to focus on several important issues including tax policy and statewide funding and distribution formulas, health care reforms, and innovate ways to fund transportation and infrastructure.