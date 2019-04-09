Several pro-Medicaid expansion groups put out statements Tuesday criticizing Gov. Brad Little for signing a bill that would add work requirements to and put other restrictions on Medicaid expansion.
The pro-expansion group Close the Gap Idaho vowed to fight the bill, pointing to recent federal court rulings striking down work requirements in Kentucky and Arkansas.
“(The bill) will do nothing but cost Idaho taxpayers millions of wasted dollars on growing government, creating a complicated bureaucracy, and making it harder for low-income Idahoans to access healthcare,” said Caroline Merritt with Close the Gap. “Despite the fact that no other state has successfully implemented a work program without reversing the decision or having their program overturned in federal court, Idaho has learned nothing from their experiences and is marching toward an expensive legal battle of our own.”
Planned Parenthood Votes Northwest and Hawaii put out a statement condemning Little "for this cowardly decision and is dismayed by the Idaho State Legislature for creating barriers to health care coverage for thousands of the most vulnerable Idahoans, including a disproportionate number of women."
While their statement mostly focused on the work requirements, the bill also contains a request for a federal waiver that would require expansion enrollees to get a referral from their primary care doctor before seeking outside family planning services.
“This is a harmful policy that creates unnecessary obstacles to coverage for enrollees and raise costs in the health care system for everyone," said state director Mistie Tolman. "This law will be challenged in court and when it comes down to it, our state legislators continue to choose wasting taxpayers dollars over investing in the health and well-being of the people of Idaho. Legislators and the governor are setting up Medicaid enrollees to fail, causing thousands to be stripped of their health care coverage."
“Every Idahoan who voted to bring Medicaid expansion to our state should be proud of what they did," said Rebecca Schroeder, the executive director of Reclaim Idaho, the group that spearheaded last year's Medicaid expansion ballot initiative. "Our legislature should not be. Furthermore, we are profoundly disappointed that Governor Little decided to sign this harmful and expensive legislation. Taxpayers are now on the hook for a multi-million-dollar bureaucracy that could deny healthcare coverage to thousands of Idahoans. This legislation is nowhere near the ‘Idaho Way’ the governor promised.”
Many Republican lawmakers, particularly in the House, wanted to see restrictions on the Medicaid expansion voters approved in November, and how to implement expansion was one of the last major issues for lawmakers to deal with before adjourning for the year. Little signed the bill Tuesday morning.