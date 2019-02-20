Some interesting hearings are scheduled for Thursday at the Legislature, including an introductory hearing on a bill to repeal the Medicaid expansion initiative voters passed in November and a full hearing on a bill to raise the age of marriage in Idaho.
The first two items on the House Health and Welfare Committee’s agenda are two bills, sponsored by Rep. John Green, R-Post Falls, titled “Medicaid expansion repeal” and “Medicaid expansion — future repeal.” The committee meets at 9 a.m. Tomorrow is just an introductory hearing, or “print hearing” in legislative parlance. If the committee votes to introduce the bills, this clears the way for a full hearing later.
Voters approved Proposition 2 in November, extending Medicaid coverage to everyone making up to 138 percent of the poverty line. While Gov. Brad Little has committed to implementing Medicaid expansion — he said Wednesday he would keep lawmakers in town until they do if necessary — the Legislature still needs to fund it, and it is still up in the air whether and what kind of waiver requests the Legislature might want to make to the federal government to restrict benefits or eligibility.
The House Judiciary committee meets at 1:30 p.m. Thursday and is holding full hearings on several bills. One, sponsored by Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, would set a minimum marriage age of 16 and require both parental consent and a judge to sign off for 16- and 17-year-olds to marry, including a determination that marriage is in the teen’s best interest. Currently, 16- and 17-year-olds just need parental permission to marry, and children under 16 can marry legally if a judge also consents, and Idaho has some of the highest child marriage rates in the country according to some statistics.
Another bill being heard in that committee Thursday would speed up the eviction process by only requiring one court filings. Two are needed currently.
Also of note Thursday:
- The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, which meets at 8 a.m., will continue its work setting state budgets and is scheduled to set the prison budget.
- The House Revenue and Taxation Committee will hold an introductory hearing at 9 a.m. on a bill being brought by the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry to align the way Idaho taxes offshore foreign income with the changes made in the 2017 federal tax cut.
- The House Commerce and Human Resources Committee will hold a hearing at 1:30 p.m. on a bill that already passed the Senate to extend workers’ compensation coverage to first responders suffering from work-related post-traumatic stress. And,
- The House Education Committee, which meets at 9 a.m., will hold an introductory hearing on a bill from Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, to help some teachers with their student loans. Toone has sponsored similar legislation in the past, to forgive the student loans of teachers who work in underserved rural areas, but it hasn’t passed.