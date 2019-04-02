BOISE — The Idaho House voted Tuesday to create an interim legislative committee to study how to assess counties to raise some of the money to fund Medicaid expansion.
Senate Concurrent Resolution 117 has already passed the House. Sponsor Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley, who is chairman of the House Health and Welfare Committee, said Idaho counties spend about $20 million a year on indigent health care now and the state spends about $20 million a year on the Catastrophic Health Care program fund. Also, he said, Medicaid expansion is expected to save about $27 million a year in other budgets such as corrections and mental health and substance abuse programs.
Wood introduced a bill last month to create a new “levy for charities” fund, which would make counties responsible for paying almost half of the cost of every county resident covered under Medicaid expansion. It also would direct half of the fines levied for not wearing a seat belt, which go to the catastrophic health care cost fund now, to this dedicated Medicaid expansion account. Wood said at the time he didn't expect the bill to go anywhere during this year's session but wanted to introduce it as a starting point for the committee's discussion.
"All this is going to deal with is the mechanism by which we're going to do that, and find an equitable formula or an equitable means between the counties of how we're going to divert that money from the counties to the state to do that," Wood said on the House floor Tuesday.
What Medicaid expansion will look like when it is implemented on Jan. 1, 2020, is still up in the air. As the House voted to pass the resolution, across the rotunda the Senate was debating a bill to put numerous limits on Medicaid expansion.
Senate Bill 1204, which was heavily amended on Monday to make it more closely resemble a House bill that stalled last week, is opposed by Democrats and some Republicans, whose worries include that it could lead to less savings than would be realized under unmodified Medicaid expansion. In response to questions from Minority Leader Rep. Mat Erpelding, D-Boise, Wood said the committee would have to talk about whether the CAT fund and county indigent programs would still exist and how much funding they might still need.
"The determination of whether or not we can eliminate either one of those programs or whether we have to operate both of those programs at the same time will be a matter of discussion," Wood said.
As the House adjourned Tuesday, Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said the House would reconvene at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The idea, he said, is that way Senate Bill 1204 could be read across the desk and assigned to the House Health and Welfare Committee for a hearing at 9 a.m. Wednesday.