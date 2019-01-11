Good morning! On Thursday:
The House Health and Welfare Committee voted 7-6 to approve a rule requiring students entering 12th grade to be vaccinated for meningitis.
The Economic Outlook and Revenue Assessment Committee set a revenue estimate of $93 million less than Gov. Brad Little. It's not final — the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee won't adopt a number until February — but if budget-writers stick with the same estimate, that will mean less money available to spend than what Little was using when he drew up his budget.
The Council on Indian Affairs met Thursday. According to Idaho Reports, topics discussed included the effect of the federal government's partial shutdown on the Shoshone Bannock Tribe and the progress of plans for the Boa Ogoi Cultural and Interpretive Center near Preston.
The Senate Commerce committee heard a presentation on Idaho's trade and the effect tariffs have been having.
And here's a feature from the Times-News about the two new House members from the Magic Valley, Reps. Muffy Davis, D-Hailey, and Laura Lickley, R-Jerome, and their experiences adjusting to the Capitol and on the first day of the session.
Friday will be a short day at the Capitol, as Fridays usually are. The House plans to gavel in for what will likely be a short meeting at 8 a.m., the Senate at 11 a.m. The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, which also starts at 8 a.m. has a full agenda, as it usually does, including receiving the revenue assessment committee's report. House Health and Welfare is meeting at 8:30 a.m. and has a full agenda of rules review.
I'm going to be off today, but there are plenty of great reporters who will be working you can follow to keep up on anything that happens at the Capitol. See you all on Monday.