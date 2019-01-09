Good morning! Here's what happened Wednesday:
Today, the Idaho Council on Indian Affairs is scheduled to meet at 9:30 a.m. Topics on the agenda include a presentation on Medicaid expansion and a general discussion of whatever concerns the tribes may have.
And the Economic Outlook and Revenue Assessment Committee is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m., go over revenue projections for the next year and finalize their report to the Legislature. This is an important one, since these projections influence the state budget.