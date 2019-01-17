Good morning!
On Wednesday:
Protesters who favor adding anti-discrimination protections for gay and transgender people to Idaho law flooded the Capitol. Senate President Pro Tempore Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, said there may be legislation on the topic coming in the next two to three weeks. (Post Register)
Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Burdick gave his "State of the Judiciary" address, in which he talked about some of the challenges the judiciary faces with a growing and aging population, introduced the newest Supreme Court judges including Rexburg's Greg Moeller, and urged lawmakers to continue to invest in rehabilitation efforts for convicted criminals. (Post Register, Idaho Press)
Marv Hagedorn, a former state lawmaker and U.S. Navy veteran who ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor last year, was reappointed to head the Division of Veterans Services. (Idaho Press)
Budget writers heard presentations from more state agencies, including the state's courts and the Wolf Depredation Control Board. (Idaho Press)
Gov. Brad Little's budget proposal doesn't include any funding for the state's addiction recovery centers, including the one in Idaho Falls. (Lewiston Tribune)
U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, the new head of the Senate Foreign Relations committee, sat down with USA Today to talk about his views on a range of foreign policy issues. He declined to answer some questions about President Trump and Russia.
Gab, a social media website popular with racists and white supremacists, has been blocked on Idaho state computers. (Idaho Reports blog)
Speaking to the Idaho Environmental Forum, Little said he believes climate change is real and a "big deal," and that both regulation and the free market can play a role in combating it. (Associated Press/Idaho Press)
A bill was introduced to stop cities from annexing farmland without the owner's consent. Another bill that would end "forced annexations" by requiring a popular vote of the affected area, sponsored by Idaho Falls Rep. Bryan Zollinger and inspired by some recent annexations in Idaho Falls, is also expected to be introduced relatively soon. (Post Register)
Here's a piece on the resignation of the Oil and Gas Commission chairman and some conflict of interest questions surrounding it. (Idaho Press)
And here's a piece on a trademark dispute between a Treasure Valley lawmaker and the designers of Idaho's license plate. (Idaho Statesman)
What's on tap today? The House and Senate education committees plan to hold a joint meeting at 3 p.m. to go over the proposed rewrite of the school funding formula. Many other committees are continuing with the rules review process; House Resources and Conservation, for example, is taking up a host of hunting and trapping-related rules at 1:30 p.m. The Change in Employee Compensation Committee, which was originally scheduled to meet today and vote on its recommendation for state employee pay next year, has rescheduled that meeting to Tuesday.