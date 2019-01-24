Good morning!
Tuesday and Wednesday were busy days for Idaho National Laboratory at the Capitol. The Leadership in Nuclear Energy Commission met Wednesday and heard presentations on topics such as the future of the Integrated Waste Treatment Unit and the decision to close the Advanced Mixed Waste Treatment Project. INL Director Mark Peters also addressed a couple of legislative committees, and told the House Environment, Energy and Technology Committee on Tuesday that not being able to bring small amounts of spent nuclear fuel into the state for research could threaten INL's position as the country's premier nuclear laboratory. (Post Register/Associated Press)
"Education Week," when the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee goes over the state's education-related budgets, continued Wednesday. In case you missed it, here's my story on what next year's budget could mean for Idaho State University.
The Constitutional Defense Council will meet on Wednesday to vote on paying $260,000 in legal fees to the Animal Legal Defense Fund. The animal rights group successfully sued to overturn Idaho’s so-called “ag gag” law, which sought to criminalize surreptitious filming of agricultural operations. (Idaho Press)
In case you missed it on Tuesday, Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, is working on a bill to override local ordinances banning cellphone use while driving, like the one in Idaho Falls. Northern Idaho Republican Reps. Heather Scott and John Green are crafting a bill that seeks to nullify U.S. Supreme Court rulings legalizing abortion. The Millennium Fund Committee voted to fund Medicaid expansion at a little less than what Gov. Brad Little is requesting and also to fund the state's addiction recovery centers. And the Committee on Employee Compensation is recommending raises for state employees, albeit less than what Little recommended. (Post Register, Post Register, Idaho Press, Idaho Press)
And here's an interesting piece from the Idaho Reports blog on lobbyist spending in Idaho.
Today is another big day for school-watchers — JFAC will hear the proposed public schools budget. And at 1:30 p.m., the House Local Government Committee is scheduled to hold a hearing on a bill proposed by House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, to block cities from annexing farmland without the owner's consent.