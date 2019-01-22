Good morning! We have entered the third week of the 2019 legislative session.
The Legislature's budget-setting Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee heard the budget proposals from the state's community colleges Monday, including from the College of Eastern Idaho. CEI President Rick Aman told lawmakers about a couple of other new developments, including that Lemhi County is considering joining CEI's college district and is also going to sign a transfer agreement with Lewis-Clark State College in the coming days, adding to the agreements it already has with several other Idaho universities. (Post Register)
JFAC also learned about some funding problems the state's colleges and universities are having related to the rapidly growing dual credit program. And, the House Education Committee went over the changes to the school funding formula that are being considered. (Idaho Ed News)
Monday was Martin Luther King Jr./Idaho Human Rights Day. While it is a state holiday, the Capitol was open for business. The day was commemorated with a ceremony in the Capitol rotunda and by demonstrators outside. Senate President Pro Tempore Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, marked it by reflecting on the Senate floor on his visit to the King Center in Atlanta. (Idaho Press/Post Register)
New Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, got the first piece of legislation he sponsored, a tax exemption conformity bill, through the House, although not without some dissent. (Idaho Press)
A bill was introduced to make assaulting a parks compliance officer a crime that carries an enhanced penalty, the same as assaulting a police officer, firefighter, judge or paramedic. (Post Register)
In case you missed it, the Womxyn's March and March for Life were both in Boise on Saturday. (Boise Weekly/Idaho Press)
This week is going to be a bit of a busy one for education and Idaho National Laboratory. JFAC will look at more education budgets every morning all week, including Idaho State University's this morning. Check postregister.com later for a story on that. On Wednesday, the committee will hear about this year's proposals to expand medical residency programs, including at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and Bingham Memorial Hospital.
Today is also "INL Day" at the Capitol, where Idaho National Laboratory representatives will be in the Capitol to teach people more about the lab's work. Stop by the first floor rotunda from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. if you're around. INL Director Mark Peters will make a presentation on the lab to the House Environment, Energy and Technology Committee at 1:30 p.m. today, and to the Senate State Affairs Committee at 8 a.m. Wednesday. And the Leadership in Nuclear Energy Commission is set to meet from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, in the Lincoln Auditorium, ground floor of the Capitol's Senate wing.