Good morning. On Monday:
The House Health and Welfare Committee approved six pharmacy-related rules changes, easing some regulations and letting pharmacists rather than doctors prescribe medicines for a handful of common conditions, and introduced three bills, including one to make it easier to hold Naloxone awareness events.
Another bill introduced Monday would exempt public records from sales tax.
And another would cap hundreds of artesian wells, the purpose being to help irrigators and a federally protected snail.
The Senate Judiciary committee approved new workload standards for public defenders Monday, over the objections of the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho, which fears the proposed caps are still too high and wanted lower ones.
The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee continued its work, hearing from, among others, the STEM Action Center, the Division of Veterans Services and the Idaho Commission for Libraries.
What's on the agenda for today? The House Education Committee, which meets at 9 a.m., will hear updates on school security and on the Opportunity Scholarship program, a college scholarship program that Gov. Brad Little is requesting a $7 million increase in funding for. The House Commerce and Human Resources Committee meets at 1:30 p.m. and will vote on whether to introduce a bill proposed by Rep. Steve Harris, R-Meridian, to require government labor negotiations to adhere to open meetings laws. The Change in Employee Compensation Committee, which makes recommendations on state worker pay and benefits, will hold its next-to-last meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday.