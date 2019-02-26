A bill introduced Tuesday would make it a little easier for Idahoans between the ages of 18 and 21 to bring their guns to town.
Idaho lawmakers got rid of the need for a concealed carry permit under most circumstances in 2016, and people between 18 and 21 years old can already carry a handgun openly, or carry one concealed outside of city limits. However, they cannot carry a concealed handgun within city limits.
You need to be 21 to get an enhanced concealed carry permit, and the bill wouldn’t change that, said Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, who is co-sponsoring the bill with Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot. People between the ages of 18 and 21 can get a regular concealed carry permit now, if they meet all the other requirements and their county sheriff signs off.
“This is different,” Zito told the House State Affairs Committee. “This is constitutional carry. This doesn’t apply to concealed carry permits.”
The committee voted unanimously to introduce the bill, clearing the way for a full hearing later.