A bill was introduced Tuesday to make permanent the practice of negotiating public employee labor contracts in meetings open to the public.
A bill passed in 2011 required teachers' labor negotiation to take place in open meetings. In 2015 this was extended to all unionized public employees, Rep. Steve Harris, R-Meridian, told the House Commerce and Human Resources Committee.
However, this bill contained a "sunset clause," and will expire on July 1, 2020 without further action. Harris' new bill would make this permanent, and also make it clear that decisions have to take place in open session as well as negotiations.
Harris sponsored the 2015 bill, which passed unanimously, and he said he doesn't expect any opposition to his proposal.
The committee voted unanimously to introduce the bill. A hearing will likely be set at a later date.