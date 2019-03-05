A joint memorial calling on Congress to review the environmental assessment process for transportation projects to allow for more public input is headed to the full Senate.
The Senate Transportation Committee voted, on a voice vote with no opposition, to advance the measure on Tuesday. Sponsor Rep. Jerald Raymond, R-Menan, said House Joint Memorial 6 is meant to highlight the importance of public involvement in highway safety projects.
"A wise person once said if you're not at the table you're going to be on the menu, and I think this was the impetus for the memorial," he told the committee.
The memorial was inspired by, and discusses, the contentious debate over whether to put wildlife overpasses over U.S. Highway 20 at Targhee Pass in Fremont County and the process followed there. While Raymond opposed the overpasses, he said the measure is a pro-public involvement measure, not an anti-wildlife crossing one.
"There will be and are times and places where wildlife crossings are appropriate," he said. "But the locals, based on information they had, made a determination they weren't."