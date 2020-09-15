Popular approval of Idaho Gov. Brad Little's response to coronavirus has dropped sharply, according to a recent poll.
A group of professors from Northeastern, Northwestern, Harvard and Rutgers universities have been conducting nationwide polls since April tracking approval by-state of approval of their governor's and of President Donald Trump's handling of the virus. Their latest report, which was released last week and reflects polling done from Aug. 7 to 26, shows just 34% approval for Little's handling of COVID-19. This has been steadily dropping, from 64% approval in late April, 54% in early May, 50% in late May, 49% in late June and 42% in late July.
Idahoans' approval of Trump's handling of coronavirus, while lower than you might expect in a state where Trump has some of his highest approval ratings in general, appears to have rebounded somewhat recently. It was at 51% in late April, 46% in early May, 42% in late May, 36% in June and July but was back up to 49% by late August.
This makes Little one of 12 governors with lower than 40% approval for their handling of the virus.
According to the report's authors, the average governor has also been seeing a gradual drop in their approval on the issue, from 63% in late April to 48% in late August. Trump saw his nationwide numbers rebound slightly from 32% approval of his handling of the virus in July to 34% in August.
Two things to keep in mind while looking at these results:
1. The margin of error is high. The late August polling had an 8% margin of error, which could mean approval for Little's COVID-19 response is as low as 28% or as high as 42%.
2. The poll doesn't ask why people disapprove. Little's response to coronavirus has led to a backlash on the further-right wing of his Republican Party, with many criticizing Little for policies they view as infringing on individual freedoms. However, Little's response has also been more hands-off than what some other, mostly Democratic, governors have done. Since June, Little has mostly left coronavirus regulations in the hands of local health districts and has resisted the idea of a statewide mask mandate or further statewide shutdown orders. It's probably fair to assume the people who disapprove are a mix of voters to Little's right who think he went too far and others to his left who think he didn't go far enough.
A chart of approval by partisanship shows Little's numbers dropping from roughly equal approval among Democrats, Republicans and independents in April, back when 64% of the state supported his coronavirus response, to a much more polarized pattern in August, with noticeable drops among Republicans and independents and even steeper drops in approval of his COVID-19 response among Democrats than he enjoyed in April. The polls show him slightly underwater even among Republicans, with about 45% approving of his coronavirus response in August, with numbers in the high 30s among independents and lower than 20% among Democrats.
While it is important to bear in mind the margins of error in these subgroups in Idaho will be even higher than the 8% margin of error for the overall poll — the margin of error is high enough that Little might actually have majority support for his policies among Republicans, although probably less than 60% — the pattern lines up with what the pollsters have seen in most other states, where approval of their governors' coronavirus policies have dropped among all groups but especially among members of the opposing party.
The average Republican governor's approval has dropped 12 points among Republicans and 19 points among Democrats since April. When Massachusetts, Maryland, Vermont, Ohio and New Hampshire — five states where Republican governors have supported notably aggressive policies and which show different partisan approval patterns as a result — are excluded, the average GOP governor has 64% support within his or her party, down 13% since April, and 25% from Democrats, down 22% since April.