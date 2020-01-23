BOISE — A resolution to mark Jan. 16 as Religious Freedom Day was introduced into the Idaho Legislature on Thursday.
Jan. 16, 1786 is when the Virginia Statute of Religious Freedom was adopted, guaranteeing freedom of worship to people of all faiths and disestablishing the Anglican Church in Virginia. Written by Thomas Jefferson, it is considered an important precursor to the religious freedom clauses in the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights written a few years later.
U.S. presidents have been issuing proclamations commemorating the day since 1993, and numerous other states have taken similar actions to mark the date, said Rep. Jake Ellis, D-Boise, who is sponsoring it in the House. Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, is the Senate sponsor.
“Sen. Burgoyne and I came up with this legislation as a way to show Idahoans that all religions are equally deserving of protection from discrimination.” Ellis said in a statement Thursday. “Our state deeply values individual rights and expression. I am hopeful that Idaho will join the nation in celebrating one of our nation’s most important cornerstones.”
The House State Affairs Committee voted unanimously to introduce the resolution, clearing the way for a full hearing later, although not after a couple of questions from Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa. Crane asked if Ellis views religious freedom as being under attack, and if he views religious freedom as an absolute right or one with limits.
“I think that from many perspectives people feel they’re under attack, and I think that’s always open for discussion in the public sphere,” Ellis said.
Ellis said he views the right to believe as one pleases is absolute, but that the U.S. Supreme Court has recognized there are reasons where interference in certain practices might be warranted.
“There are compelling cases where we may have that argument,” he said.