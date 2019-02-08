A local lawmaker is proposing a measure to call on Congress to review the environmental assessment process for transportation projects to allow for more public input.
The joint memorial, which is being sponsored by Rep. Jerald Raymond, R-Menan, points to the process surrounding the debate over whether to put wildlife crossings across U.S. Highway 20 at Targhee Pass as an example of how things should work. It urges Congress to “ensure that stakeholders are quickly and fully informed whenever wildlife crossing infrastructure is proposed as an option for a transportation project and that state transportation agencies be given clear guidance to that effect.”
The proposed crossings had the support of several conservation groups but were opposed by many local officials. Fremont County held a non-binding advisory vote on the question in November and 78 percent of voters opposed the crossings. The Idaho Transportation Department came out with a plan last month favoring animal detection systems and warning signs rather than the crossings.
“We’re asking for the government to be aware that asking for local input in these processes is a very, very important thing,” said Raymond, whose district includes Fremont County and who opposes the crossings, told the House Transportation committee Friday.
The committee voted unanimously to print the memorial, clearing the way for a full hearing later, although an objection from Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, blocked an attempt to send it directly to the full House floor.