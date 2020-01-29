BOISE — A resolution declaring Nov. 7 Victims of Communism Memorial Day in Idaho is headed to the Idaho Senate.
The Senate State Affairs Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to send the resolution to the full Senate. Nov. 7, 1917 was the date on the Gregorian calendar of the start of the October Revolution, when the Bolsheviks seized power in Russia. (It was Oct. 25 on the older Julian calendar that was still in use in the Russian Empire at the time.)
Sponsor Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, talked about how he read "The Long Walk," a book about prisoners who escaped from a Soviet labor camp in Siberia and eventually escaped on foot to British India, and another about Viktor Belenko, a Soviet pilot who defected in 1976. This, he said, is part of why he brought the resolution forward.
“As I did some research, I realized a lot of the young people aren’t exposed to the stories that we had. We learned about the horrors that happened in many communist countries. They don’t remember things like the Cuban Missile Crisis and drills where we huddled under our desks.
“And some statistics show there has been a resurgence of interest in communism in this country,” he continued, pointing to polls showing millennials are more likely to support socialism than older generations.
However, Vick said the resolution is meant to be nonpartisan, pointing to a line in the resolution quoting a 2018 statement from the bipartisan U.S. Congressional Caucus from the Victims of Communism.
“It’s meant to continue to remind us of the horrors that people have experienced under communism,” Vick said.
The resolution says communist regimes have killed more than 100 million people, persecuted people for speaking out and deprived their citizens of basic civil rights. Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, said she views it as a reminder not to replicate the kind of actions that have led to oppression in the past.
“We need to hold ourselves accountable, and for me this is a reminder of our call to action and what we must do,” she said.