BOISE — The Idaho House passed a resolution Monday honoring Idaho Falls' historic Bonneville Hotel.
The hotel, which is located near City Hall, has long been one of the most prominent buildings in downtown Idaho Falls. It was recently remodeled into affordable apartments and the Legislature is rushing the resolution in hopes of getting it passed before a ribbon cutting scheduled for Thursday.
"It's important to so many of us," said Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, who carried the resolution. "Me having been born and raised there, I was always aware of its ... historic value."
The resolution passed on a voice vote, with a handful of audible "No" votes, and now goes to the Senate. Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, asked Ehardt before the vote if urban renewal money was used in the renovation. The Idaho Falls Redevelopment Agency bought it in 2018 and The Housing Company, a Boise-based subsidiary of the Idaho Housing and Finance Association rebuilt it with some help from grants, tax credits and an investment from Optum.
Former Idaho Falls lawmakers Linden Bateman and Ann Rydalch wrote the resolution.