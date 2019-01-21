Senate President Pro Tempore Brent Hill marked Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday by telling his colleagues about his visit to the King Center and urging them to try to understand others.
Hill, R-Rexburg, said he was a teenager during the Civil Rights movement and watched the events of the civil rights leader's life unfold on TV.
“It was difficult for me to comprehend that people hated other people because of the color of their skin,” he said. “That fellow Americans would debase, battle, and even slay one another because of race.”
Speaking on the Senate floor, Hill talked about visiting the King Center in Atlanta, where he watched a video about King’s life.
“As we exited the darkness, my wife Julie was wiping tears from her cheeks,” Hill said.
Hill said a black woman walked up to her, hugged and said, “thank you for caring.” Hill urged his colleagues to strive to care for and show compassion to other people.
“Our diverse backgrounds result in a variety of viewpoints, broadening our perspective on any issue,” he said.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise, also urged people to be kind to one another. A U.S. Navy veteran, he said he was stationed in the South during the Civil Rights movement.
“I did see a lot of that bigotry and violence that occurred, and being a boy from eastern Oregon, I couldn’t understand,” he said. “(Still don’t) understand it to this day.”
Although King's birthday, which is also Idaho Human Rights Day, is a holiday and most government offices are closed, the Capitol is open and the Legislature is still conducting business. It was marked at the statehouse in several ways, including a gathering and speeches in the Capitol rotunda at lunchtime and civil rights demonstrations outside. Check idahopress.com and their "Eye on Boise" blog for more.