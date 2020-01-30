BOISE — Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, plans to run for the District 34 Senate seat.
"My father was in the Senate for 16 years," Ricks said. "It's always been of interest to me."
Ricks, who was elected in 2018, says he has enjoyed representing the district in the House and thinks he has done a good job of focusing on his constituents' needs.
"I feel like I can carry that on and do a good job for that district in the Senate," Ricks said.
Senate President Pro Tempore Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, announced Thursday he doesn't plan to run for another term after this one. He has represented the district, which includes Madison and northern Bonneville counties, for almost 20 years, and has been pro tempore for almost half of that time.