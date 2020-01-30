BOISE — Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, is in her 11th term, and Brent Hill has been Senate president pro tempore for most of that time. Hill, R-Rexburg, announced Thursday he does not plan to run for another term.
"He's a wonderful human being and a good pro tem and I am honored to work with him," Stennett said.
While they have differed on many issues over the years, Stennett said they have always done a good job of communicating. While the big controversies get the most attention, Stennett said most of what the Legislature does isn't that contentious between parties or between the House and Senate.
"We disagree but we're not disagreeable with each other," Stennett said. "The Senate has a culture where we debate the bill and not the person."
Hill represents District 34, a safely Republican district which in its current configuration includes Madison and part of northern Bonneville County.
"He's a great man," said Rep. Doug Ricks, who along with Britt Raybould, both R-Rexburg, represents the district in the House. "He's done a good job. He's got a great way of discussing things with people. He's done a very good job with that."
Ricks, who was elected in 2018, said he has appreciated Hill's institutional knowledge and having him at town halls in the district to help explain things to constituents.
"I'm new with this term, but he's been a good mentor to me and helpful and a great role model," Ricks said.
Raybould said Hill is a model of someone you can disagree with without being disagreeable.
"Sen. Hill is a good man," she said. "He's an excellent example of someone showing servant leadership and weighing the pros and cons in a thoughtful way."
Raybould said Hill's door has always been open to anyone, House or Senate. She said she also views him as a mentor who wanted people to succeed.
"I think Sen. Hill has always proven to be someone that you always could go to and have a conversation," she said.
Hill's decision not to run again raises the questions of both who will represent his district in the Senate and who next year will occupy the most powerful position in the Senate. Ricks said he plans to think about it.
"I do enjoy being here in the House. ... It's certainly something I will consider and make a decision in the next few days here," he said.
Raybould said she hasn't made up her mind about her future plans.