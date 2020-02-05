BOISE — The Senate State Affairs Committee heard a presentation Wednesday morning on the new National Reactor Innovation Center sited at Idaho National Laboratory.
The center, which will let nationa laboratories partner with private businesses to test new reactor concepts, was created by the 2018 Nuclear Energy Innovation Capabilities Act. The U.S. Department of Energy announced in August 2019 that it will be at INL, although the Idaho lab will work with others throughout the country.
"I think this is a really important opportunity for Idaho both to contribute to the nation's clean and secure supply as well as our geopolitical priorities, but also to caputr a key economic opportunity to be part of the supply chain," Ashley Finan, the center's director, told the committee.
Finan said she is confident the innovation center will bring in investors and lead to further developments in nuclear power. She compared it to the founding of the National Reactor Testing Station at the desert site west of Idaho Falls in 1949, which two years later led to the first-ever nuclear generation of electricity.
“That was a staggering pace, but it really sets the stage for us, and the pace for us to move quickly,” she said.
As well as working with potential developers of new projects, Finan said NRIC is also looking at how it can support existing ones such as the Versatile Test Reactor and Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems’ planned 720-megawatt small modular reactor project at the site, which if it stays on schedule is expected to go online in the mid-2020s.
“We’re looking into how we can support them as well as learn from them and their process,” Finan said.
Finan and INL Director Mark and Peters also both told the committee that a shortage of skilled workers such as welders and electricians is already a problem in eastern Idaho due to a lack of students going into these fields and existing employees having plenty of work due to the housing boom.
“We’re working with the trades, with the unions in the area, and also importantly working with the community colleges,” Peters said.
Peters said INL has also been working with Sen. David Lent, R-Idaho Falls, on career technical education programs, and with local middle and high schools to get students interested in the fields. Peters said the shortage will be a major problem by 2030 as NRIC expands.
“It’s fairly daunting in terms of the numbers and we’re trying to get in front of it,” he said.