U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson on Friday called a bill that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi backed on Friday to examine the president's fitness for office "a distraction" and Pelosi herself "bats—t crazy" for promoting it.
"What they're trying to do is make this campaign about President Trump and his tweets, not about his policies, because they don't want to talk about his policies that have been highly successful," the Idaho Republican said on the Nate Shelman Show on Boise's 670 KBOI.
The bill would establish a bipartisan, congressionally appointed commission to determine whether a president is capable of performing his duties. Pelosi, D-Calif., said the proposal wasn’t about President Donald Trump specifically but she did say his recent COVID-19 diagnosis helped to motivate it.
Simpson told Shelman that maybe a similar commission should be set up to look at the Speaker of the House's fitness as well, "because when I look at what she's been doing over the past two years, I really believe that she's gone bats—t crazy," Simpson said.
Simpson suggested, quoting a tweet of Trump's, that perhaps Pelosi is “trying to get rid of Biden so Kamala Harris and her left-wing agenda can take over." Simpson, who didn’t vote for Trump in 2016 and was frequently critical of him earlier in his presidency, reiterated that he supports Trump now, saying he isn't a fan of Trump's tweets but believes his policies have been successful and that he views the election as a choice between a freer, capitalistic future and a socialistic one.
“Regardless of the president’s tweets or the incapacity of Vice President Biden, it’s about two philosophies, and the American people are going to make a decision on which direction they want us to go,” Simpson said. Simpson is also running for re-election this year, against Democrat Aaron Swisher.
Simpson also talked up a change he had been pushing for years that became law in 2018 that lets the U.S. Forest Service access disaster relief funding to help fight wildfires instead of having to borrow it from other accounts, saying it will help improve forest maintenance since those funds will be available for their intended purposes instead of fire suppression. He expressed mixed feelings about passing another COVID-19 relief bill, saying he thinks the $1.9 trillion figure being discussed is too high but that there are specific areas that should be addressed, like bailing out the airline industry and extending the Paycheck Protection Program.
Simpson didn’t answer directly when Shelman asked if he would support another round of $1,200-per-person stimulus checks, which Trump has said he supports. Simpson did note that Trump said on the Rush Limbaugh Show on Friday that he might be in favor of a larger stimulus bill than what the Democrats want and suggested his own view is different than Trump’s.
“We still have to be as fiscally responsible as we can, recognizing we have a real problem,” Simpson said.