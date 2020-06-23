A socially conservative group that has been a major supporter of two laws passed this year that critics say discriminate against transgender people on Tuesday criticized the state of California's decision to restrict state-funded travel to Idaho.
“It’s a surprising move to make the day before the anniversary of Title IX,” said Blaine Conzatti, director of advocacy for the Family Policy Alliance of Idaho. “Title IX was designed to protect women’s opportunities, and one of the key ways it’s been used to accomplish that is through giving women their own sports teams. The Fairness in Women’s Sports Act protects the spirit of Title IX by ensuring that girls’ sports are reserved for girls.”
Conzatti's group was a major supporter of the two laws in question, House bills 500 and 509. The first would bar transgender girls and women from competing on female high school and college sports teams, while the second restricts amendments to birth certificates, effectively banning transgender people from amending an Idaho birth certificate to match their gender identity. Both laws were among the most discussed of the 2020 legislative session, drawing heated opposition from civil rights and members of the transgender community. They passed with almost every Republican lawmaker in favor and all the Democrats opposed. Both are being challenged in federal court.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced Monday that he was adding Idaho to a list of a dozen states to which California would ban state-funded travel due to anti-gay or anti-transgender state laws. California's travel restrictions take effect July 1, the same date both laws will. (Laws passed during an Idaho legislative session typically take effect on July 1.)
“Girls deserve fair play and equal opportunities in sports today just as much as they did in 1972 when Title IX was implemented," Conzatti said. "California liberals and the ACLU are sending the message that female athletes who don’t want to compete against biological men are ‘bigoted’ and ‘intolerant.’ In reality, they just want to compete in sports on a level playing field. This gaslighting of Idaho girls needs to stop. There is nothing discriminatory about laws that protect fair play and equal opportunities for female athletes.”
Supporters of House Bill 500 have cast it as a defense of Title IX, the federal law banning sex discrimination in school sports, by protecting opportunities for cisgender girls and women, while opponents say it violates Title IX by discriminating against transgender girls and women.
One of the most visible impacts of the travel ban could be on college sports, as the ban applies to public universities, although their teams can still travel to games in Idaho if they pay for them with private funds, a workaround California schools have used to travel to games in states on the restricted list in the past.
Boise State University has released its fall football schedule, and it includes a game in Boise against San Jose State on Oct. 3. The volleyball and soccer schedules will also likely includes schools from California traveling to Boise, the university's public relations department said in an email.
“We are evaluating the potential impacts of the travel ban," BSU said in a statement.
Fresno and San Jose state universities have said California's travel restrictions will not affect their trips to Idaho since they will pay for them with non-state money, according to Idaho Statesman sports reporter Michael Lycklama.