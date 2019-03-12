A change in tax procedure inspired by last year's spike in agricultural assessments in Bonneville County is headed to the Senate floor.
Sponsored by Sen. Dean Mortimer, R-Idaho Falls, the bill would require the state State Tax Commission to provide written notice to county assessors and commissioners by April 1 if the commission has reason to believe a county has improperly assessed a category of property.
"The intent of this legislation is to provide ample notice on the front end," Seth Grigg, lobbyist for the Idaho Association of Counties, told the Senate Local Government and Taxation Committee Tuesday.
The Tax Commission also is backing the bill.
"This is very much in line with improving communication between the commission and the counties, both the assessors and the Board of County Commissioners at the local level," said commission Chairman Ken Roberts.
The commission ruled last year that agricultural land assessments in Bonneville County were systematically lower than in neighboring counties, and ordered increases varying from 22 percent to a high of 216 percent, depending on which assessment zone a parcel was in. The debate left county commissioners unhappy with the process.
The bill already passed the House unanimously last week.