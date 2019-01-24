American Falls has changed a lot since Marc Beitia started teaching there 29 years ago.
Back then, the community was overwhelmingly white and fairly affluent. Today, 40 percent of his high school students are Latino and another 10 percent are Native American. Seventy percent of students come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.
"The community of American Falls today is vastly different than what it was when I started teaching," Beitia told the Senate Agricultural Affairs Committee on Thursday. "We still produce a lot of potatoes and sugar beets and corn and wheat, but our kids are very different. But they still have the same dreams as the kids had in 1990. ... How do you make those dreams a reality?"
Beitia, who is also American Falls' mayor, has worked in the school's agricultural program for decades and is the district's Future Farmers of America adviser. Last year, he was named Idaho's Teacher of the Year for his efforts.
"He has taken that from a shoestring deal to one of the (best) FFA programs in the entire nation," said Committee Chairman Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, whose district includes American Falls.
"How does that happen when you have kids that come to school every day hungry, cold, and at best uncertain of what tomorrow's going to bring or even today's going to bring?" Beitia asked, before answering his own question. He said he works with local farmers to find out their needs and designs programs to help meet them.
Beitia told the committee about a student of his, who he called Jeneth. (Not her real name.) Jeneth's parents were farm workers, and her first memory is of picking rocks in the field with them. She knew at a young age she didn't like it.
"As she started school, she knew that education was her way out of the field," Beitia said. "And as she worked through school she became a very good student."
When Jeneth became a student in Beitia’s high school honors biology class, he tried to get her involved in FFA. She wasn’t interested at first.
“She didn’t want anything to do with cows, plows, sows, any of it,” he said.
Beitia kept trying and she relented, getting involved at first in “ag issues,” where you present both sides of a debate. She chose immigration policy. From there, she got more involved. She graduated with high honors and, Beitia said, is at a “prominent private college” now where she’s on the dean’s list. She asked him not to use her real name since she’s an undocumented immigrant, as are many of Beitia’s students.
"A number of my students are undocumented (or) have DACA papers that are held up," Beitia said. "They're scared to come to school some days. ... It gives you a little glimpse of what our students come to school with every day."
Beitia also talked about how he tries to model and instill a good work ethic in his students.
“I’ve seen the connection that occurs between Mr. Beitia and his students, and it’s something you don’t always see in (interactions) between teachers and students,” Guthrie says. “It’s magical.”