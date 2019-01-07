Good morning and welcome to Capitol Letters. This is where I will be blogging about the 2019 legislative session.
Today, the first day of the session, is when new Gov. Brad Little will deliver his first State of the State address and release his proposed budget.
The Democratic legislative leadership and the House Republican caucus plan to hold news conferences after the speech to discuss their reactions and priorities for the legislative session. The pro-Medicaid expansion group Close the Gap Idaho also plans to hold a news conference after the speech.
The Legislature has a lot on its plate this year. It's a safe bet Medicaid expansion, education funding and the state's fiscal situation will be among the much-discussed topics today. This will also be an interesting session to watch for eastern Idaho, given the many new lawmakers from that part of the state. And Sen. Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot, is now one of the chairmen of the Legislature's budget-setting committee, one of the Legislature's most important and high-profile chairmanships.
Stay tuned.