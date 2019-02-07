Good evening, #idleg watchers. Here’s what happening tomorrow morning:
- The Senate State Affairs Committee meets at 8 a.m. The two biggest items on the agenda are hearings on a partial-birth abortion bill and on Marsy’s Law, a proposed victims’ rights amendment to the state Constitution that has been introduced and narrowly failed each of the past two years.
- The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee is meeting at 8 a.m., per usual, to go over proposed budgets for next year. Among numerous other budgets, they will be hearing from the Department of Correction about the cost of placing state inmates in county jails and out-of-state. Almost 800 Idaho inmates are at private prisons in Texas right now because the state doesn’t have enough room. JFAC will also hear from the Redistricting Commission about its budget. And speaking of redistricting:
- The House State Affairs Committee, which meets at 9 a.m., will hold a full hearing tomorrow on a proposed constitutional amendment that was introduced on Wednesday to add a seventh member to the commission that is in charge of drawing legislative maps. The seventh member would be appointed by a vote of the governor, lieutenant governor, state treasurer, controller and superintendent of public instruction — all of whom are Republicans. This would have the effect of adding a Republican tiebreaking vote to a commission that is split evenly between Democrats and Republicans at the moment. Next door,
- The House Education Committee will be meeting at the same time. First item on the agenda is a bill from Rep. Barabra Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, related to Idaho’s sex education law. I haven’t read the bill myself yet but from what was being discussed earlier, some lawmakers have concerns about sex education programs in some districts that, they believe, exceed the intent of the state’s 1970 sex education law, which says parents and churches should take the primary responsibility and school sex-ed programs should emphasize self-control and the role of the family. This was a controversial issue last year too — former committee Chairwoman Julie VanOrden introduced a bill last year to update the state’s law that got a lot of blowback from the right. She ended up losing the Republican primary to now-Rep. Julianne Young.
- And the House and Senate Health and Welfare committees are holding a joint meeting from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. to take testimony from people on whatever issues they would like to bring up. Given what’s going on this year, it’s a safe assumption Medicaid expansion will be a topic.
The House will go on the floor at 11 a.m., and the House Transportation, Local Government and Agricultural Affairs committees will all meet after it adjourns. House Ag has a bill on “hemp research and development,” from Reps. Caroline Nielssen Troy, R-Genesee, and Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley. Hemp was recently legalized nationally but it is still illegal in Idaho and there have been a couple of high-profile cases recently where truckers transporting hemp were arrested and charged. Several interesting-looking bills are up for introduction on House Local Government’s agenda, including one from Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, related to annexation. Zollinger had been working on a bill that would require a vote of the people in the affected area before allowing a “forced annexation.”
In case that’s not enough, the Senate Judiciary Committee meets at 1:30 p.m. to introduce a couple of bills many of them will already be familiar with. Sen. Lee Heider, R-Twin Falls, is bringing back a bill to ban law enforcement from profiling motorcyclists that was introduced in 2017 but failed. And the Idaho Sheriffs Association is bringing back a bill to set standards for bounty hunters. Currently, there are none. The ISA has been trying unsuccessfully to get something passed since 2016.
Fridays are more often a bit slow at the Capitol, but the deadlines to introduce bills in most committees are coming up, which explains a lot of why it’s so busy.
Our team at the Post Register and the Idaho Press will do our best to keep you informed of everything throughout the day. Check my "Capitol Letters" blog, at postregister.com, at Idaho Press Boise bureau chief Betsy Russell’s Eye on Boise blog and follow me on Twitter at @NateBrownNews to keep up on the latest.