Idaho lawmakers learned more Thursday about how a state fund to put more money into local road projects is helping communities across the state, including in eastern Idaho.
In 2015, as part of a $95 million transportation funding package, the Legislature passed a "surplus eliminator," putting half of surplus funds into savings and giving the other half to the Idaho Transportation Department for road projects. This was amended in 2017 to split the transportation funds, with 60 percent going to the state and 40 percent to local highway districts. This was only approved for two years, meaning this is the last year of funding unless lawmakers choose to renew it.
The Local Highway Technical Assistance Council, which administers the local share of the money, had $11 million to give out last year, Deputy Administrator Laila Kral told the Senate Transportation Committee. Of this, $800,000 was earmarked for child pedestrian safety projects such as crosswalks and sidewalks near schools, the rest available for local road projects.
Kral said they got 79 applications for more than $52 million total. They ended up giving awards for 17 projects, including for road projects in Driggs, Grace, Blackfoot and Teton County.
"Within that first year of the program we were able to show that continuing need of the locals for projects like this," Kral said.
The Council awarded $441,485 to Blackfoot, to cover much of the cost of a $618,406 project that included realigning the intersection of Judicial Street and Cromwell Lane, paving and widening Cromwell Lane and additional improvements.
"They put in quite a bit of funds to extend and make this a full city project, doing utility work as well," Kral said.
Kral said the reconstruction will help in the near future, as the veterans' cemetery being built on Cromwell is expected to lead to more traffic.
Grace, Kral said, used its $291,000 to repave the two streets that access the Caribou County Fairgrounds, which are also important roads for local farmers.
"They're very excited," she said.
LHTAC expects to have about $23 million to spend next year, with a piece still going to child pedestrian safety projects. It has already gotten 92 applications for funding in 2019. Some of the higher-scored projects on the list include $7400,000 to reconstruct Seventh Street South in Rexburg, $849,000 to rebuild Science Center Drive in Idaho Falls, $953,000 to put a roundabout at the intersection of 2000 West and 2000 North in Madison County and $1 million for work on Red Road in Fremont County.
Kral said LHTAC is waiting for lawmakers to approve their budget so they can start awarding the money. The first step in that process will be Friday, when the Legislature's budget-setting committee reviews the Idaho Transportation Department budget.
Committee Chairman Sen. Bert Brackett, R-Rogerson, thanked Kral for her report, calling it "very timely."
"Success begets success, and thanks to your hard work, in large part, it's been a very successful program in my opinion," he said.