A bill was introduced Wednesday to help pay private school tuition for some Idaho students.
The GEM (Guided Education Management) Scholarship Act, which is being sponsored by Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, would give scholarships to low-income, special needs and at-risk students and the children of active-duty military members. The scholarship fund would be paid for with private contributions that would be eligible for a tax credit equaling 50 percent of the donation. Scholarship amounts would be capped at the state's average per-pupil yearly spending.
The amount of available tax credits would be capped at $15 million a year. However, Vander Woude estimates the proposal could save the state money since the students taking the scholarships would then be in private schools rather than public. If 6,931 students take scholarships of $4,112 each, and 70 percent of them were in public schools before, Vander Woude estimates this would save the state $36.64 million if it reduces spending by $6,267 per student, leading to a net savings of $21.64 million if the state is also giving the full $15 million in tax credits.
The House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted unanimously to introduce the bill, clearing the way for a possible full hearing later. However, a similar bill Vander Woude sponsored last year ran into considerable opposition. The state's major education groups all opposed it, with some worried it could lead to a school voucher system or diverting tax money from public to private schools. The bill passed the House but never got a hearing in the Senate.