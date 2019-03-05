A bill to give employees a year rather than six months to file claims with the Department of Labor for unpaid wages is headed to the full Senate.
The Senate Judiciary committee voted unanimously Monday to advance the bill, which has already passed the House unanimously.
Sponsor House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding, D-Boise, said many people only notice they’ve been shorted on pay when they file their taxes. Under current rules, this could mean the forfeit the right to try to collect a half-year’s pay. Also, he said, the law provides for misdemeanor penalties for filing a false claim but contains few consequences for employers who short people. With this bill, he said, “we create a little more fairness in our wage claims statute.”
There was no public testimony at the hearing and no debate on the committee.