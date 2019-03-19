A bill to let law enforcement officers arrest people without a warrant for making threats against a school is headed to Gov. Brad Little's desk.
The bill passed the Senate 28-4 Tuesday afternoon after a brief debate. It had already passed the House 47-22 two weeks ago.
The bill was backed by several major education groups and stems from an incident in Moscow in 2018, when a 26-year-old man made a threat on YouTube to commit shootings at two schools. The Legislature passed a law in 2018 making it a misdemeanor to threaten violence against a school while off school grounds, but police could only write the man a misdemeanor citation. Idaho code lists a handful of mostly violent misdemeanors for which police can arrest someone without a warrant for a crime that doesn't occur in an officer's presence, and making threats against a school isn’t on the list.
The fact that the man was freed triggered a panic in the community, and hundreds of parents kept their children home on the day of the threatened shooting.