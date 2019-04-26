It’s easy to forget, in the rush towards Marvel’s epic-to-end-all-epics “Avengers: Endgame,” just how quickly the comic book company's cinematic universe came to dominate the industry. There were Marvel movies in the first five years of their universe, including the entire Iron Man trilogy, and 15 movies in the last six years. That’s more than one movie every five months. “Captain Marvel,” the previous entry, will still be playing in some theaters as the next entry rolls out this weekend.
The fact that these movies can still feel like events and dominate the box office speaks to how effectively Marvel has built this machine. “Avengers: Endgame” is an explicit cap on the series more than any attempt to work as a stand-alone movie. And that’s not really a complaint from me. I think it is the franchise’s best team movie since the original “Avengers,” an exercise in nostalgic fan-service and grieving that succeeds on both counts. It's a fitting cap to the movies that came before while keeping interest in the future high.
When last we left our heroes, they had lost the Infinity War. Thanos had gathered the powerful Infinity Stones into a gauntlet, erased half of all life in the universe with a snap of his fingers, and retired to a farm. The heroes who remain cope with the deaths by changing themselves in different ways, which makes the eventual reunion of 'Earth's Mightiest Heroes' a little different than in previous entries.
Just listing the remaining actors and characters that drive the the movie feels like a tricky proposition. The movie is so massive that the list could take up half the review, and so secretive that some will view any summary as a spoiler. What I’ll say is that the movie is roughly centered on the original core Avengers group (Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk and Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye). The team is boosted by a few welcome additions from later movies, splits into interesting pairings and eventually sent off on a mission to undo Thanos’ destruction.
The first chunk of the movie is built around something that has become increasingly rare in the franchise: actors on sets, in recognizable places, having long conversations. Joe and Anthony Russo use the extended run-time to let these scenes breathe and let the A-list talent work through a range of emotions and revelations. They do such a good job with the emotional stakes here that it makes “Infinity War” feel incomplete. It’s one thing to say the universe is at stake because of a mad alien god; it’s quite another to specify what that means for a certain person in a certain corner of the galaxy.
The fan-service in “Endgame” should deliver for the major fans of the franchise (which, given the box office results, is a lot of the audience). The movie is littered with callbacks to movies and specific moments from the preceding decade of storytelling. Some of those are obvious highlights from Marvel’s heavy hitters. Others feel chosen because they will subvert expectations and drive interest in previous films.
The movies strengths come from tapping into that franchise history, but so do it’s weaknesses. There are jokes that ruin the payoff of a scene, or an entire subplot, for the sake of a laugh. People with a better knowledge of the Marvel timeline than I do will have serious issues with some of the new information that comes up. And while I love the ending grace notes of the movie, the climactic action doesn’t stray too far from what the franchise has become known for.
Those issues matter, but they’re overwhelmed by the volume and quantity of the other payoffs in “Endgame.” Character arcs, long-standing questions about the franchise, running jokes- everything comes to a close in one way or another. There’s still room for future Marvel movies, plenty of which will feature some returning characters. But hopefully it will be a while before Marvel attempts anything else at quite this scale.