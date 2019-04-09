Between her outfits and the paint that splatters them, Brie Larson’s art school reject Kit wears an entire 64-pack of Crayola colors in “Unicorn Store.” Her sky-blue sweater dotted with clouds and pastel pantsuit she brings to her office are the tamest of her looks. Days after she is run out of art school, for making work that’s too colorful, and moves back in with her parents, she still leaves glitter-stained footprints through their house.
The colors are an early indicator that “Unicorn Store” is not interested in subtlety. Kit’s parents work as outdoor youth counselors but can’t figure out how to motivate their daughter after she moves back in with them. Every channel she flips through is talking about depression, self-empowerment, finding your place in the world. Within minutes of arriving at her temp job with an ad agency, her boss is hitting on her and trying to hire her full time.
It’s a lot of quirk to handle, even before she receives an oddly-folded invitation to a store at 248 ½ Electric Avenue where Samuel L. Jackson’s magical black salesman offers her ice cream and a chance to take home a unicorn. She just needs to improve her home life, her work-life, her emotional life — everything that goes along with a character arc.
Larson’s directorial debut, “Unicorn Store” arrived on Netflix last weekend after a delayed run at festivals. It’s a smart play for the streaming company, allowing people to get their fix of the A-list actress until she appears in the next Avengers movie. It’s also a smart play for Larson to show that she still has a unique personality outside her turn into franchise filmmaking.
When she first broke out as an indie leading lady in movies like “Short Term 12” and “The Spectacular Now,” she was largely defined by her extreme sincerity. She made very grounded movies with a wide emotional range, able to easily crack jokes while channeling a deep well of interior feelings. The relatable quipping served her well when she became a Marvel superhero and the emotional range earned her an Oscar at 25. This is the first movie since that really uses both aspects of her skill, turning Kit into a lovably odd character.
Larson doesn’t have a unique style as a director or a narrative voice in the script, but the film she made certainly has a coherent voice. Whether you enjoy that voice is another matter. The style is in the Diablo Cody school of heightened dialogue, where every line needs to crackle in a way that feels intentionally unnatural. Some of Kit’s conversations are so out-there that she feels more like an alien than an alienated woman. It also isn’t a great look to have Samuel L. Jackson play the magical black man, even if Mamoudou Athie is low-key charming as her love interest.
That aggressive quirk is also the film’s biggest draw. There just aren’t many movies that come out with this combination of magical realism and A-list leading talent. It’s a balance that has become more common on television, where people are more forgiving of snappy comedic lines crashing against emotional growth. A show where a woman slowly betters her life to earn a unicorn’s love wouldn’t look out of place airing with “The Good Place” or “God Friended Me.”
But when put alongside the Marvel and Godzilla franchises, “Unicorn Store” somehow feels like the strangest entry in the Larson-Jackson film trilogy. If you can get on the wavelength and tap into Larson’s emotions, it’s a pleasant 90-minute ride with some memorable looks.