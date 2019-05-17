Ice and fire. The Iron Throne. Lannisters, Starks and Targaryens.
‘Game of Thrones’ is the latest fantasy property to take over the culture and turn its made-up phrases and family names into everyday references. The season finale will be an inescapable point of discussion, even for people who don’t watch the show. The show feels like one of the final television shows that will dominate the culture.
And the ending feels fated to disappoint people. Not just annoy the long-time obsessives of the show and George R.R. Martin’s original book series who have thought deeply about the show. Not just fail to cover every character and loose thread that is left after eight seasons. No, the ending has a chance to disappoint the majority of viewers in one way or another. There are simply too many characters and options left to leave everyone in the right place. Whether the show doubles down on filling expectations (like the Cleganebowl brawl) or subverting them(like the rise and fall of a giant crossbow bolt), people will be annoyed.
Hardcore fans have spent years theorizing and casual viewers have spent weeks processing the show's final turn. Now that the finale is only a couple days away, all that viewers can do is ask questions. What will happen on Sunday night? Why does the biggest show on television feel doomed to miss the landing? And what would that mean for how the show is remembered?
The show has been slowly separating itself from Martin's books since early in its run, shifting some events around and cutting back much of the history of the realm. I started watching the show live during Season 6, which was the first season the show was completely unmoored from the source material. I'd already caught up with the previous seasons in a series of binge-watches and read a few of the books but was not deep in the Game of Thrones lore.
There's not a great explanation for why showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss chose to go with six longer episodes this year instead of the ten that most previous seasons had. Maybe they wanted to focus their extravagant effects budget on a certain number of setpieces. Maybe they felt a show this culturally significant needed an ending closer to movies than normal television. Maybe they were already working on their newly-announced Star Wars films.
Whatever the reason, the shortened season has not laid the most promising groundwork for the ending. The pace of the show has been increasingly rushed over recent seasons. Characters used to spend an entire season traveling between two castles, but now they make the trip between scenes. The goodwill built up by the third episode and its feature-length battle scene has been squandered in a rush to get to the next three episodes.
It seems unlikely that the ending could be bad enough to retroactively affect the entire series. There have been plenty of controversial endings to beloved shows and few of them have remained hated for long. ‘The Sopranos,’ HBO’s previous major conversation-driving drama, famously cut to black in the middle of a song during it’s finale. That move infuriated many viewers at the time but helped to cement the legacy of the show by delivering one final talking point.
The same thing happened more recently with the ending of ‘Lost,’ which is much closer to Thrones as an ensemble story with high concepts and magical touches. That ending was strange and easily mocked but it worked well with the themes and broader ideas the show had always loved.
Nailing the bigger-picture message of the show is probably the key for the 'Game of Thrones' ending as well. As subversive as the show has been for some characters, the core story has always been about outcasts who slowly realize their importance and morality. It's a show about families and legacies, how characters deal with their family names as they seek power or have it thrust upon them.
Season 8 has been nothing if not a technical achievement and a final showcase for the actors who have survived this long. If the finale can deliver a few iconic moments while circling back to that major theme, it can leave the legacy intact no matter how the specifics are handle.