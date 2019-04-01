The saddest thing about Disney’s Tim Burton’s remake of “Dumbo” is that it probably won’t even be the company’s best live-action remake this year. This summer’s remakes of “Aladdin” and “The Lion King” seem all but guaranteed to become blockbusters, while this fall will see a Maleficent sequel that could also break into the conversation.
In theory, “Dumbo” would be the perfect movie to remake. The original is a classic but is barely an hour long, fairly surreal and features birds in blackface. Adding a human family to flesh out the theme of the story and using CGI to make the baby elephant’s flying and emoting more realistic should only stand to improve it. And who better than Tim Burton to handle that combination of special effects and the story of a put-upon outsider?
But the final result is a movie that ends up with very little to offer. There’s nothing terrible about it but there aren’t many clear highlights either. Half way through the movie’s setting switches to Dreamland, a Coney Island circus/ theme park “where the impossible is possible.” The movie is the inverse of that idea, turning the story of an extraordinary baby elephant into a very ordinary time.
It’s understandable that the remake shifted focus away from Dumbo and towards the Farrier family that takes care of him at the circus. Holt Farrier (played by Colin Farrell) returns from serving in World War 1 to his children Milly and Joe at the Medici Brothers Circus. He’d been a leading man, a stunt rider and roper in the circus, but without his wife as a partner or a left arm he’s reduced to taking care of the circus’ new attraction, a pregnant elephant and her new baby.
The acting is not the problem in “Dumbo”. Farrell is a wonderful actor, working circles around the rest of the cast even with one arm digitally removed. Nico Parker is good as Milly, his scientific-minded daughter who becomes the movie’s main lead, while the son is fine but largely unnecessary. Even the namesake elephant is good- your mileage may vary on the quality of the graphics but they put the needed effort into his eyes and ears.
The movie works best when the focus is on the Farrier family and Dumbo’s concern for his mother. It’s an obvious theme and it takes some of the value of Dumbo's feather away but ti doesn't mean the emotion doesn't come through. That through-line also keeps the movie afloat in Dreamland, where the movie adds higher stakes that aren't needed and way too many additional characters.
The deeper supporting cast is where Burton’s input really shines through for the movie. He reunites Danny DeVito and Michael Keaton in big supporting roles that work as a fun inverse to their roles in “Batman Returns.” DeVito leans on the online presence he’s assembled over the last decade and turns in a good performance as the circus hustler Max Medici. Keaton returns to the aloof billionaire mold but his corporate circus master is the closest the second half of the movie has to an antagonist.
Add in Eva Green’s terrible French accent and version 7.0 of a Danny Elfman/ Tim Burton score and the movie has some moments of directorial flair. Even if those don’t always work, at least it feels unique. In general, though,”Dumbo” feels closer to a cookie-cutter Disney movie and in its worst moments of schmaltz, a high-budget Disney Channel film.
By the way, between Keaton’s look and the depiction of Dreamland as a garish theme park separated into different lands, Disney seems to be taking some shots at itself. Not that any of those self-criticisms hit that hard. Making a movie where family is more important than corporate profits doesn’t actually subvert the company that makes the movie, especially when it comes to an empire of children’s entertainment.