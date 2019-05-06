Netflix’s two newest high-profile documentaries both start with a moment from last April. In New York City, a Bronx bartender named Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez filed the paperwork to officially challenge longtime New York Rep. Joe Crowley in the Democratic primary. On the other side of the country, Beyoncé took the stage at Coachella to perform her first of two headline concerts for the music festival.
Both women would soon make national headlines for the work they started that day. And both already had documentary crews on hand, capturing the work being put in behind the scenes. “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé” and “Knock Down the House” are both movies by female directors trying to get behind the bombast of their stars’ key events to get a better understanding of what led up to the headlines.
As the subtitle suggests, “Homecoming” is Beyoncé's attempt to expand her influence into another form of art. It wasn’t enough for her to be the first black woman to headline one of America’s biggest music festivals, anchored around an album of autobiographical hit songs, and plan a concert that immediately went viral. She also spent the year before the concert documenting the behind-the-scenes preparations for the show and organized a surprise release for the movie on Netflix.
“Homecoming” would be a highly entertaining film without the backstage footage. The movie cuts between both of Beyoncé's Coachella concerts with little regard for continuity. It’s jarring for the first few minutes, since her backup is dressed in pink for half the shots and yellow for the other half. But soon the joyous, frenetic pace and wealth of talent on stage overwhelms any issues. This is the cultural peak for college marching bands, who turn at least 30 songs into live jams, and the array of skilled dancers keep the movie visually dazzling. It's so colorful and creative that some of the supporting players get to overshadow the star.
The backstage footage has a completely different feel. It's filmed in black on white on fake old-school film stock. The editing is much faster, with cuts every few seconds and jarring shifts. Most of the dialogue comes from Beyoncé, in voiceover, talking through her creative process. At times it feels like an experimental short film dropped into this glossy concert doc. Those sections are strange but they underscore the point: This is about more than just a concert. This is a statement, and it mostly lives up to that higher standard.
Of the two documentaries, “Knock Down the House” started with a longer production history but lower expectations. Rachel Lears’ film was originally intended to follow a broader field of women who competed in Democratic primaries for the first time heading into 2018. All four women still make it into the movie, including a challenger for Joe Manchin’s Senate seat in West Virginia and a health care activist in Nevada. It was a two-year process, profiling a field of women with lofty ambitions but slim chances to win their elections.
Then Ocasio-Cortez won. She handily defeated one of the highest-ranking Democrats in Congress and became an overnight media sensation. Suddenly, Lears had candid footage of a candidate from before she became the face of the young Democratic Party. What was likely planned as a quarter of a balanced documentary is now the inspirational centerpiece.
It’s hard to blame “Knock Down the House” for tripling down on the footage it had of Ocasio-Cortez. Her success makes her story a compelling watch but the film feels unbalanced when it comes to the field of candidates. The other three women are mostly relegated to subsections of the movie, getting a few minutes at most to talk about their platform and their campaigns. They have their own interesting campaign platforms and backstories, especially the Nevadan challenger Amy Vilela who had spray-painted campaign ads and a focus on medical reform. The final argument, though, seems to be that the other three lacked the X-factor that allowed Ocasio-Cortez to pull off the win.
Pitting the two documentaries about powerful women against each other feels unfair. They have entirely different styles and focuses beyond that surface-level connection. I slightly prefer "Homecoming," which ends up feeling more coherent and has a soundtrack that wins over the retired band geek in me. Either one is an easy film to drop in on through Netflix, though, and a surprisingly light watch.