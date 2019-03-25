Seconds before the horror of Us really begins, Lupita Nyong'o’s Adelaide is talking about coincidences.
Parallels have started to pile up around her, she tells her husband (Winston Duke), every since they arrived in Santa Cruz. Her son wandered off at the same section of the beach where she had gotten lost as a child and been traumatized in a house of mirrors. There’s a number that has started to repeat itself around her. She wants to leave, he gently pushes back and then the power cuts out.
Jordan Peele does not traffic in coincidences. He was praised for dozens of aspects of Get Out when that movie hit in 2017- the racial metaphors, the star-making performances, the balance of horror and satire. But that really made that movie rewatchable was the way he used setup and payoff, planting seeds and setting up parallels early in the movie that many people would only notice on a fourth or fifth viewing. Maybe it was his decade-plus of experience as a comedy writer, maybe it was his fandom of movies, but it helped turn him into a beloved director after only two movies.
On the surface, Us is an obvious follow-up to Get Out. Both movies are about black characters traveling to a nice, mostly white area and being beset upon by the uncanny horrors just hiding just out of sight. In this case the leads are Nyong'o and the rest of the Wilson family- the sweet and goofy father Gabe (Duke), daughter Zora (Shahadi Wright) and son Jason (Evan Alex)- and the terror comes from the appearance of a family that looks exactly like them. Saying much more about where the movie goes is tricky but that shock of being doubled is not the only horror the family will have to face in Santa Cruz.
If Us is about a larger theme- and it’s hard to say there’s only one big idea on its mind- it’s the danger of only looking at the surface. Either literally or metaphorically, there is something traumatic hiding right out of sight. That idea, and many other interpretations, are deeply baked into the symbolism of the movie but they never cohere in the same way that Get Out did. That doesn’t ruin the movie, which is still an absolute blast of a thriller and a highlight of the year so far. I’m just not expecting the same Oscar success for this movie.
The cast does well at making their doppelgangers off in obvious and frightening ways. Duke is charming and jovial as the father, so his double is a growling, lumbering brawler. All the son’s tics with his mask and toy lighter are obvious fodder for an eerie duplication. There’s no supporting performance as memorable as Betty Gabriel in Get Out, although Tim Heidecker comes shockingly close.
Nyong'o is the clear standout, however, in her dual roles as Adelaide and Red She’s essentially playing Clarice Starling and Hannibal Lecter at the same time, the heroine struggling to confront evil and the mastermind who radiates power and terror at every moment. Every line that Red wheezes out and controlled movement she makes seems tailor-made to become iconic. It’s such a beautiful pair of performances that you almost forget that the identical women were played by the same actress. It feels more like channeling a spirit than pure acting.
As an original horror thriller, Us works well. Peele mostly avoids going for obvious jump scares or quick fixes. There’s a lot more slow-building tension and clear set-ups that still deliver on the horror when it comes in. When the violence does comes it’s artful and memorable. The opening title card has seemingly no connection to the plot and the first five minutes are packed with details and references that practically beg to be read into. It doesn't make the movie predictable but it adds a layer of twist-guessing distance on top of the horror.
Major pieces of the movie work throughout- Peele’s confidence as a director enjoying a larger budget, Nyong'o’s performances and an incredible score from Michael Abels. By the movie’s end, the expectations of the set-up and the series of reveals begin to come crashing down. It begins hitting false notes and raising too many questions that tarnish the world-building that had previously been done.
Us is not a second masterpiece from Peele but it doesn't need to be. It works largely on its own terms and a $70 million opening weekend is reward enough. I suspect that the movie will end up with the perfect relationship to its predecessor- an overshadowed bit of brilliance, a thrill ride waiting to be recognized and make its own statement.