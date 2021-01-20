BOISE — Boise State coach Leon Rice says it’s time for the Mountain West to begin exploring alternatives to the traditional conference tournament format in Las Vegas.
And given the uniqueness of the 2020-21 season, it might make some sense.
Currently all 11 teams are scheduled to travel to Las Vegas for the tournament March 10-13 at the Thomas and Mack Center. But with the COVID-19 pandemic still raging on and a clear gap between the top teams in the league and the bottom ones, eliminating some teams and potentially even changing the location could work in the league’s favor.
Rice sees three reasons to consider something different: finances, COVID-19 and protecting the teams most likely to have a chance at making the NCAA Tournament.
“Right now it doesn’t feel like it would be very beneficial or very smart to take 11 teams to Vegas,” Rice said. “There’s just a lot of reasons not to do it in the traditional sense. It doesn’t mean you don’t do it, but you figure out a different way that is going to work better than bringing 11 teams to Vegas.”
Rice mentioned San Jose State women’s team already opting out, which means they won’t be bringing the full 11 teams on the women’s side to Las Vegas already.
“We better be prepared and fluid enough to adjust on the fly and maybe look and see what would be best for our league and how we handle this,” Rice said. “Not only what’s best financially but for the protection of the teams and the players.
“I just can’t picture 11 teams in the hotels and doing what we do at the tournament and not exposing ourselves and now all of a sudden if you do all this work and your team comes down with COVID right before the NCAA tournament, that’s a hard thing to stomach and a hard thing to think about.”
In a statement to the Idaho Press, a Mountain West spokesman said, “We are moving forward with the tournament as it stands now. Any changes to the tournament format would have to be agreed upon by the membership.”
Boise State (12-1) currently sits tied for first place in the Mountain West standings at 8-0 and seemingly has the best shot from the league to reach the NCAA Tournament at this point. But Utah State (11-3, 8-0 MW) and Colorado State (10-2, 7-1 MW) are both in prime position to win the regular season title, while San Diego State (9-4, 3-3 MW) remains a team in the mix for an at-large bid despite two recent losses to the Aggies.
Boise State (15th), San Diego State (43rd), Utah State (46th) and Colorado State (56th) all rank in the top 60 of the NET, which is the primary ranking used by the NCAA Tournament committee to help pick and seed the 68-team field.
Currently all four teams are projected to make the NCAA Tournament in the latest bracket projection from CBS Sports.com.
“If we’re really a league that’s trying to figure out how to get multiple bid and how to protect these teams that have put themselves in a position for at-large bids, well this is the year we need to be figuring out what’s best and it might not be what we’ve done before, “Rice said. “There might be a door for us to be the smart league.
“If two ACC teams and three Big 10 teams are not able to go because of COVID restrictions, well let’s take two more Mountain West teams and all of a sudden you look up and we have three, four, five teams in. Who knows? If we can be proactive and throw some intelligence and some common sense in there, who knows what we can get because we have some teams with some good numbers right now.”
Asked if this was just him speculating or whether talks have actually occurred about changing the format, Rice said, “I think we’re poking around a little bit but I don’t know if there’s been actual (formal discussion or proposals). I know I’ve been talking about it.
“I do think we need to be flexible because that’s the kind of year this is and if someone doesn’t realize that then their head is in the sand or something. If we’re really about ‘we have to get more teams in, we have to protect our best teams, we have to do this’, then we have to adjust on the fly and see what makes it best to do that. I know putting 11 teams in Vegas is probably not best for our league for a lot of reasons.”
Some leagues have reportedly considered canceling the conference tournament altogether and awarding the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament to the regular season champion. Others like the Big Ten are considering moving the conference tournament to Indianapolis, where the NCAA Tournament will be held in its entirety this season.
The Mountain West could do a number of things to alter the format including moving games to campus sites, which would eliminate half of the teams having to travel for games in the opening round.
“I think there’s some merit to that,” Rice said. “I think there’s a way to do that.”
They could also reduce the number of teams given the fact that both San Jose State and New Mexico are 0-8 in league play. A potential six-team tournament would give byes to the top two seeds and still be held over three days.
“We have to be the ones that aren’t afraid to go outside the box a little bit,” Rice said. “We have to be flexible and smart. … I don’t think anybody knows what it could look like yet, but it’s also a thing where you probably have to do a lot of planning for this and it can’t be something we decide in four weeks.
“It has to be something we start looking at and figuring out what’s best and be aggressive with it.”