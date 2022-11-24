The city of Blackfoot was under a boil advisory for ten days, from Nov 11 to Monday when the Department of Environmental Quality announced that the advisory could be lifted. It effected the operations of small business owners in the city, some of which shut down its operations for a time.
One of these small businesses was the Teton House, owned by Leo Hancock. On Friday when the alert went out to the public, food had already been prepared for the day, so he and his employees had to throw basically everything away.
“I just don't take chances,” Hancock said.
7 Eighty 5 Restaurant and Pub, a relatively new establishment in Blackfoot, didn’t need to shut down that day because the Health department reached out to the owners before the news went public, “and gave us a really good game plan of what was required,” said Larry Mitchell, a Co-owner of 7 Eighty 5.
Both restaurants had to get rid of produce that had been washed. 7 Eighty 5 was then able to replace it with produce they washed with bottled water. Hancock had to drive up to Idaho Falls to buy ice, sodas, mixers and sanitizer. Between the time spent driving and shopping, “I was just done for Friday night,” Hancock said.
“It was a loss of wages, loss of business revenue,” Hancock said. They had people make reservations for that day that then had to be cancelled.
Mitchell said that when the health department called them they told them, “what steps we needed to take and really helped make sure that we had the option to stay open and not have to just instantly shut down.”
Mitchell said that because of the previous boil advisories, they had bottled water on hand in the case of a situation like this one. He said that they had plenty of bottled water and cans of soda to offer customers and forty beers on draft for customers to drink while they cleaned new produce. He said the whole process took them about a half an hour.
“I've been in the restaurant industry for many, many years and unfortunately had to deal with boil orders in the past, so it was just more of getting rid of anything that could potentially be contaminated with the city water and just replacing it with fresh and clean (then it was) business as usual,” Mitchell said.
On Saturday, Hancock was able to open, but only for dinner because he wasn’t supplied enough given that he had to get rid of food in stock.
Neither restaurant owner felt like there was a massive problem with customers being inconsiderate to employees. They said that they felt like most people were understanding of the issue and that they were trying their best to fix it. Hancock said that even if people were like that, he doesn’t leave it to the employees to take it.
“I won't leave it to the employees to be demeaned or to be ridiculed for something that's not in their control or their problem that is the owner of the business problem,” Hancock said.
“People don't want to risk their health and so when it comes to something where it's their safety. I see most people are pretty understanding,” Mitchell said.
