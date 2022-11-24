The city of Blackfoot was under a boil advisory for ten days, from Nov 11 to Monday when the Department of Environmental Quality announced that the advisory could be lifted. It effected the operations of small business owners in the city, some of which shut down its operations for a time.

One of these small businesses was the Teton House, owned by Leo Hancock. On Friday when the alert went out to the public, food had already been prepared for the day, so he and his employees had to throw basically everything away.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.