BLACKFOOT – It is certainly a time of unparalleled circumstances. A classic example would be the number of entrants into the NBA Draft, which hasn’t even set a date for the draft to take place.
The all time record for number of underclassmen who declared for the draft was set in 2018, when 236 college freshmen, sophomores and juniors declared for the draft.
When you look at the numbers, that is a staggering number of athletes who either are delusional enough to think that they have what it takes to make it as a professional basketball player in a league where there are only some 360 players who make the 12 man squads for each team.
Now I understand that this is only the springboard for a professional team as there are also leagues in China, Europe, and elsewhere that can accept players and this is the biggest stage of them all, where a player can get recognized and eventually make it as a pro, but you also have to understand that at the best, probably only two rookies make any team in any league, meaning that only 60 draftees have any chance at all in the NBA.
Now there are exceptions to who will actually go all the way through the process of the draft and players who declare early and do not sign with an agent can often opt back into the collegiate ranks if they do so by a certain date, but that date hasn’t even been set yet since the draft hasn’t been set yet.
There are a lot of dreamers out there who are hoping that they can make the cut and that they have what it takes to make it as a professional. Who wouldn’t want that chance?
There are millions of dollars there to be had and big time contracts to be earned and it really is a chance in a million at not only stardom, but to test yourself against the best of the best.
One such athlete is from Boise State University, who for the third straight year will have a starter from their team declare for the draft with high hopes of becoming the next in a long line of long shots who realize one of their dreams, playing in the NBA.
Derrick Alston Jr., has played for three years at Boise State and declared for the draft, more to gauge the interest than anything else.
Alston has played for three years at Boise State and has been a starter for the past two seasons, earning honors on the All Mountain West team and this past season, leading the Broncos in scoring with over 17 points per game.
A slight but muscular small forward, he is not predicted to be drafted and has not selected an agent to represent him, which lends to speculation that he may return to the Broncos at some point in time.
He is definitely a team player and has an all-around game, but could be lacking in muscular development that would be needed to be successful in the NBA.
Boise State men’s basketball coach Leon Rice is proud of the transformation redshirt junior guard Derrick Alston Jr. has made. Alston has worked his way from a walk-on to a scholarship recipient to an NBA prospect.
“It was a very nostalgic moment,” Alston said Friday on a video conference with reporters. “With the crazy world we live in, the process is going to be altered in some fashion, but I’m just excited to go along with whatever process is going to happen and make the right decision.”
The NBA suspended its season on March 11. Finishing it could mean playing the finals in June or later and could lead to a postponement to the draft, which is scheduled for June 25. The combine (May 21-24) and individual workouts are in danger of not happening at all, which Alston said is why it’s so important for him to hire an agent.
“Gathering feedback from teams is going to be the big thing,” said Alston, who is scheduled to graduate in December. “It’s my career. It’s my future, and I just want to make the best decision for myself.”
The Broncos have some recent experience with players testing the NBA waters. James Webb III was named Mountain West Newcomer of the Year in 2015, but decided not to return to Boise State after the 2016 season and went undrafted. He currently plays for the Iowa Wolves in the NBA’s G League.
Alston said Friday afternoon that he was “pretty neutral” on his decision to remain in the NBA Draft or return to school for his senior season.
He has submitted paperwork to the Undergraduate Advisory Committee, which evaluates a player’s draft stock. He also plans to hire an NBPA-certified agent, which will allow him to retain his NCAA eligibility as long as he withdraws his name from the draft by June 3.
Even though the spread of coronavirus has left more questions than answers swirling around the pre-draft process, Alston said it just felt right to officially declare for the draft on Monday.
In 2017, leading scorer Chandler Hutchison declared for the draft but opted to return for his senior season. In 2018, he was drafted No. 22 overall by the Chicago Bulls.
“I just want to take that same avenue and gather as much information as I can,” Alston said.
Not being able to frequent a gym has been tough for Alston, but he said he’s lifting weights and doing band work to stay in shape while at home in Houston.
Luckily, he doesn’t have to go very far to get a little coaching. Alston’s father, Derrick, was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1994 and is currently the head coach of the Westchester Knicks in the G League. The topic of how different life in the NBA is compared to college comes up on a regular basis.
“You’ve got 450 of the best players in the world, and you’re trying to not only enter into that family but stay in the league as long as you can,” Alston, Jr. said.
This season, Alston became the 31st player in Boise State history to eclipse 1,000 career points. He led the team with 17.3 points a night and 98 assists and was second with 5.2 rebounds a game as the Broncos went 20-12 and were projected to earn a berth in the NIT, which was also canceled on March 11.
“It was definitely hard coming to that realization,” Alston said. “Coming from last year, I think we definitely turned the program around, and I’m really grateful for all the guys buying into their roles. In the full landscape of things, we had a great season.”
With a chance to realize a dream, this may be the big chance that Alston has been looking for, but he is also a realist and will keep his options open.
Currently Alston is not listed as a prospective pick by any of the NBA teams, leaving the door hope for his return to the Broncos for next fall.
It will be a wild ride for the young man who has the talent to take things to the next level.