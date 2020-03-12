Here at Boise Weekly, we like to focus on the arts scene right here in the City of Trees—but that doesn't mean the rest of Idaho is culturally bereft. From home-spun leather horse saddle decoration to cowboy poetry, the Gem State has arts and culture coming up through the floorboards, and the moment has come for Idahoans to nominate their favorites for the Idaho Commission on the Arts' annual Governor's Awards in the Arts.
These awards recognize Excellence in the Arts, Excellence in Folk & Traditional Arts, Support of the Arts, Support of Arts Education and Excellence in Arts Administration. Nominations should include a reason why the person in question should receive the award, three to five letters of recommendation and supporting materials, like media articles, artist statements and résumés.
Nominees, which can be businesses, organizations or communities, must be Idaho-based and contribute significantly to the cultural life of Idaho. For more info, check out the nominations website or send an email to info@arts.idaho.gov.
Nominations are due by Monday, May 4. After that, Idaho Commission on the Arts commissioners will review nominations and make their recommendations to Gov. Brad Little and First Lady Teresa Little, who will then select the winners, who will be announced this fall, and for whom there will be a reception at the Capitol under the rotunda this fall.