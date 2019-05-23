Bonneville senior Aly Radford wasn't sure she wanted to continue her softball career. After an impressive season in which the Bees catcher hit .447 and knocked in 33 runs, some schools showed interest, but Radford was focused on a future nursing career and those classes would likely take all of her time.
After a visit the Miles Community College in Miles, Montana, Radford changed her mind.
Miles is adding a softball program for the 2019-2020 season, and the challenge of playing in an emerging program piqued Radford's interest.
She signed her letter of intent this week.
"This spring this school came up and it worked out really nicely," she said. "It's going to be a building experience, but I'm really excited for it."
After a tour of the small campus, Radford said she was sold.
"I liked the small, tight-knit feeling of it," she said, adding a few of her future teammates are also planning on entering the nursing program so she felt comfortable tackling both softball and the tough academic regimen.
Radford said she may end up playing middle infield instead of catcher, but that move wasn't a concern. What may have been a concern is how a new program performs on the field.
"I don't like losing at all," she said, noting the school has a competitive athletic program and softball should be no different.