WBC welterweight champion Pernell "Sweet Pea" Whitaker, right, delivers a right to the head of challenger Jake Rodriguez during their scheduled 12 round bout in Atlantic City, N.J., Nov. 18, 1995. Former boxing champion Pernell Whitaker has died after he was hit by a car in Virginia. He was 55. Police in Virginia Beach on Monday say Whitaker was a pedestrian when struck by the car Sunday night, July 14, 2019. The driver remained on the scene, where Whitaker was pronounced dead.