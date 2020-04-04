Cindy Christin appears to be in a sunny spot in her home as she pulls out the children’s book “The Wide-Mouthed Frog” in a video posted to Facebook last Friday.
Christin explains that the book was a gift. Her voice is equal parts soothing and energetic. The colorful, pop-up images make for an engaging experience. By the end of the 10-minute video, she’s read two books and led an interactive finger play.
The video has more than 400 views.
Christin is the supervisor of children’s’ services for Bozeman Public Library and has been a host of story time at the library for 30 years. However, the library’s doors are temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re all trying to figure out how to stay engaged with our families,” Christin said.
Christin has been reading books from her own collection, ones she read to her children when they were young. She’s sharing an iPad for filming with another staff member, but hopes the library will be able to buy another.
Staff are working to offer more services online, over the phone and through social media. The library has also extended the due date for materials checked out before the shutdown to May 31, and may extend it further.
Carmen Clark, head of adult programming and outreach, said the goal is to keep the library accessible.
“The library is such a huge community center usually, and we are all missing our patrons dearly,” Clark said.
The library’s website has long been full of virtual resources cataloged under the eLibrary tab. There are books, audiobooks, magazines, newspapers, music and online courses. The site provides access to other platforms with information on topics like car repairs, health and wellness and legal resources.
Everything within the eLibrary is accessible with a library card. For anyone without a card, virtual cards are now available and people can apply online.
The library website has a question form called ask-a-librarian, but for those who aren’t online, the Bookmobile phone number is now an information helpline on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We’re trying different modalities for people to get a hold of us,” Clark said.
Staff are also connecting to people through Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Clark said there could be yoga classes, a craft show-and-tell and a number of book clubs hosted on these platforms.
Parents all over the country are trying to navigate having kids at home as school closures are extended. Christin said she hopes these resources help.
Christin said it’s fortunate the library has had a strong online presence for a long time, making it easier to add more virtual services. She said staff are still working out the kinks and taking feedback from participants.
“I want to be responsive to what people want from the library right now,” Christin said.