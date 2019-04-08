'Smallville' actress pleads guilty in sex-trafficking case
NEW YORK (AP) — TV actress Allison Mack pleaded guilty Monday to charges she was involved in a scheme to turn women into sex slaves for the spiritual leader of a cult-like upstate New York group, a development that came on the same day jury selection began for a federal trial in the case.
Mack, 36, wept as she admitted her crimes and apologized to the women who prosecutors say were exploited by Keith Raniere and the purported self-help group called NXIVM.
"I believed Keith Raniere's intentions were to help people, and I was wrong," Mack told a Brooklyn judge.
Mack - best known for her role as a young Superman's close friend on the series "Smallville" - said that after months of reflection since her arrest, "I know I can and will be a better person."
The actress is to be sentenced Sept. 11 on two racketeering counts that each carry maximum terms of 20 years in prison. However, it's likely she would face far less time under sentencing guidelines.
The plea means Mack will avoid going to trial with Raniere, wealthy heiress Clare Bronfman and another member of Raniere's inner circle, Kathy Russell. All have pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing.
Fleetwood Mac cancels Jazz Fest, other dates due to illness
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Illness is forcing Fleetwood Mac to cancel a number of appearances, including at the Jazz Fest, where the band had been scheduled as a last-minute replacement for the Rolling Stones.
The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival tweeted Monday that Fleetwood Mac is postponing four upcoming North American tour dates and can't make its May 2 Jazz Fest performance because Stevie Nicks is ill.
Festival organizers announced last week that Fleetwood Mac would replace the Stones, which is postponing its No Filter Tour because Mick Jagger needed medical treatment. That tour was scheduled for April 20.
Jazz Fest organizers are asking people to stay tuned for who will perform May 2.