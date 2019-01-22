Singer Chris Brown released in Paris after rape complaint
PARIS (AP) — U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people were released Tuesday from police custody after a woman filed a rape complaint against them, the Paris prosecutor's office said.
The Grammy-winning singer was detained Monday with two other suspects on potential charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions.
The Paris prosecutor's office told The Associated Press that Brown has been authorized to leave France while the investigation is ongoing.
A post late Tuesday on Brown's Instagram page strongly denied the accusations.
"I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR...... THIS IS FALSE," the post said. "FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!"
Brown's publicists at Sony Music wouldn't comment Tuesday on the complaint or say what Brown, 29, was doing in Paris. His U.S. attorney, Mark Geragos, didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
Brown has been in repeated legal trouble since pleading guilty to the felony assault in 2009 of his then-girlfriend, Rihanna. He completed his probation in that case in 2015, but has continued to have run-ins with police.
The woman who filed the Paris complaint said she met Brown and his friends overnight Jan. 15-16 at the club Le Crystal in the 8th arrondissement near the Champs-Elysees, and then they all went to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel near the Concorde Plaza in central Paris, according to a police official.
Chelsea Clinton announces pregnancy
NEW YORK (AP) — Chelsea Clinton has announced her family is expanding.
The 38-year-old former first daughter tweeted Tuesday that she and her husband Marc are expecting another child in the summer.
The couple has a daughter Charlotte born in 2014 and a son Aidan born in 2016.
In a reply to congratulations on Twitter, Clinton said Hillary and Bill are thrilled.
Clinton and 41-year-old investment banker Marc Mezvinsky have been married since 2010. They live in New York.
Clinton is writing another children's book to accompany the two she's already published. The picture book about endangered animals is slated for an April release.
Kaye Ballard, boisterous singer and actress, dies at 93
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kaye Ballard, the boisterous comedian and singer who appeared in Broadway musicals and nightclubs from New York to Las Vegas and starred with Eve Arden in the 1960s TV sitcom "The Mothers-In-Law," has died. She was 93.
Ballard died Monday night at her home in Rancho Mirage, California, after a fight with kidney cancer, her friend Marguerite Gordon said Tuesday.
"The Mothers-In-Law," in which Ballard starred with Arden (of the 1950s sitcom "Our Miss Brooks"), aired from 1967 to 1969. It marked a high point in a career that began when Ballard was 12 and lasted into the 21st century.
She was on hand last week when a documentary on her life and career premiered at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
"She was so excited to be able to tell her story," said Dan Wingate, the film's director. "She was really anxious for young people, especially, who are going into the arts to understand the full breadth of a life in the arts, the ups and downs."
The audience's response was gratifying for her, "to hear that applause and feel that love," Wingate said, and she was thrilled when the documentary was singled out for festival honors.
"The Mothers-In-Law" was set in a Los Angeles suburb and featured its stars as women who become thorns in their married children's lives, with comedic results influenced by the screwball style of "I Love Lucy."