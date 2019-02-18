Julia Roberts to receive George Eastman Award for movie work
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Actress Julia Roberts will be this year's recipient of the George Eastman Award, given to honor contributions to the art of cinema.
The George Eastman Museum in Rochester says it will honor the "Pretty Woman" and "Steel Magnolias" actress on May 2.
Past recipients include Lauren Bacall, Charlie Chaplin, Gary Cooper and Meryl Streep.
Museum director Bruce Barnes cites the breadth of Roberts' career and roles over the past 30 years. She has earned a best actress Academy Award and three Golden Globes, along with more than a dozen other nominations.
The museum says it established the George Eastman Award in 1955 as the first retrospective award to honor film work of enduring artistic value.
No plan for Smollett to do follow-up police interview Monday
CHICAGO (AP) — Attorneys for "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett say there are no plans for him to meet with Chicago detectives Monday for a follow-up interview about his reported assault.
Anne Kavanagh is a spokeswoman for Smollett's lawyers. She says in an emailed statement that his lawyers "will keep an active dialogue with Chicago police on his behalf."
Smollett reported last month that he was physically attacked by two men who yelled homophobic and racial slurs. He said they also yelled he was in "MAGA Country," an apparent reference to President Donald Trump's campaign slogan.
Police said Saturday that the investigation had "shifted" after detectives questioned two brothers about the attack and released them without charges. Police say they've requested a follow-up interview with Smollett.
Smollett's lawyers say the actor feels "victimized" by reports that he played a role in the assault.
Ancient site linked to Caesar's murder to open to public
ROME (AP) — A complex of ancient temples in Rome that are linked to the scene of Julius Caesar's murder will be opened to the public.
The below-street-level temple ruins at Largo Argentina in downtown Rome is visible to pedestrians peering from above but closed to visitors. For decades, access was enjoyed only by a colony of cats, the cadre of volunteers fed them and, occasionally, archaeologists.
But Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi announced Monday that by late 2021, walkways will be built inside the site so tourists can stroll through the ruins. Luxury Bulgari jewelry-maker, which also funded the restoration of Rome's Spanish Steps, is sponsoring the work.
The ruins include a stone pedestal from the Curia of Pompey, the meeting place of senators, where Caesar was slain in 44 B.C.